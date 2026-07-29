Naga village guard killed, five injured during gunfight in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A member of the Naga Village Guard (NVG) was killed during a gunfight with a CoBRA team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, prompting a Naga organisation to announce a shutdown of national highways, railway and national projects in certain Naga areas.

Five persons were injured, two of them reportedly CRPF personnel. The CoBRA team had launched an operation at Bitiang village leading to the gunbattle.

The Naga Village Guard-Eastern Command confirmed the killing of the Naga Village Guard member and injuries to three other members during the “armed assault” by the COBRA unit and the insurgent group “Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui” (ZUF-J). The organisation criticised the ZUF-J for allegedly colluding with Indian security forces and “spilling the blood of own brethren.”

“The members of the NVG stationed at Bitiang village are in defensive line against the Kuki militants and narco-terrorists after the murder of six innocent Liangmai Naga civilians at Leilon Vaiphei, whose mutilated bodies were found on the 10th of June, 2026,” the organisation said in a statement.