Nagaland’s Phek Police roll out ‘Project REVIVE’ for prisoner rehabilitation

GUWAHATI: Demonstrating its humane side, Nagaland’s Phek district police has launched Project “REVIVE,” an initiative aimed at providing livelihood training to the inmates of the district jail.

A brainchild of Phek Superintendent of Police Dr Pritpal Kaur, the project was launched on July 25.

The district jail, Phek currently has 23 inmates, all of them males.

Phek district police collaborated with Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Phek (KVK-ICAR, Phek) and District Legal Services Authority, Phek for the project.

Speaking at the launch, dentist-turned-IPS officer Kaur emphasised that the training programme would aid in the rehabilitation of the inmates, enabling them to earn an honest living after overcoming past mistakes and temptations. She encouraged them to transform their lives with revived hearts and contribute to a peaceful and progressive society.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Senior Scientist & Head of ICAR-KVK, Phek, highlighted the significance of the project and outlined upcoming agricultural initiatives. ICAR-KVK, Phek has plans to provide red cauliflower seeds to the inmates so they can cultivate the vegetables within the jail premises.

Technical training on vermicomposting and other sustainable livelihood skills, along with necessary supplies, was conducted by Dr T Esther Longkumer, Chief Technical Officer (Soil Science) at ICAR-KVK, Phek.

The second phase of the training will focus on handicrafts, including the making of “muddhas” (cane stools), furniture, and other vocational skills. The district police would rope in another team.

According to plans, the products will be sold in the markets of state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur. The profits earned will be shared among the inmates and deposited into their bank accounts.The event, chaired by Nukhochiyi Tetseo, Jailor of District Jail, Phek, concluded with practical hands-on training and a motivational address encouraging inmates to pursue hard work and lead purposeful living, marking a significant step in the rehabilitation of prisoners.