NCP factions meet top BJP leaders for NDA entry talks

MUMBAI: A series of meetings involving leaders from NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) with top BJP leaders in Delhi has fuelled speculation about a possible reunification of the two factions and their entry into the BJP-led NDA government.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Later, NCP working president Praful Patel and NCP national general secretary Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar. Separately, NCP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a meeting between Supriya Sule and Shah.

Highly placed sources claimed the BJP has proposed that the two NCP factions first reunite, after which the united party would become part of the BJP-led NDA government.

“They separately met Modi and Shah to discuss the role each leader would play after the merger, including who would wield authority in the united NCP and their share in power,” said a source.

Sharad Pawar, however, dismissed the speculation, saying there was no substance to the reports. He declined to comment further while speaking in his hometown of Baramati.