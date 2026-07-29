NCP factions meet top BJP leaders for NDA entry talks

MUMBAI: A series of meetings involving leaders from NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) with top BJP leaders in Delhi has fuelled speculation about a possible reunification of the two factions and their entry into the BJP-led NDA government.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Later, NCP working president Praful Patel and NCP national general secretary Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar. Separately, NCP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a meeting between Supriya Sule and Shah.
Highly placed sources claimed the BJP has proposed that the two NCP factions first reunite, after which the united party would become part of the BJP-led NDA government.
“They separately met Modi and Shah to discuss the role each leader would play after the merger, including who would wield authority in the united NCP and their share in power,” said a source.
Sharad Pawar, however, dismissed the speculation, saying there was no substance to the reports. He declined to comment further while speaking in his hometown of Baramati.
People close to NCP leaders, however, said developments were underway, although it was too early to predict the outcome. A source said Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare were earlier not in favour of reunifying the factions but are now keen on seeing the party united as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.
“Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth were initially reluctant as they were uncertain about their roles in the united party and the new power structure.
The BJP leadership, however, assured to protect the positions of all stakeholders in the party and the government. That paved the way for Praful Patel and Parth Pawar to meet Sharad Pawar to break the ice and fine-tune the contours of the proposed deal,” the source said.
The source further claimed that the NCP (SP)’s decision to support the BJP on the delimitation Bill had strengthened the prospects of a merger and a power-sharing arrangement.
“The reunification of the NCP is only a matter of time. Until then, the NCP (SP) will continue to play the role of a strong Opposition party. In politics, circumstances change quickly, and nothing is final until an agreement is formally sealed,” the source added.