PhD scholar's death: FIR registered as Panjab University offers compensation and job

A case of death by negligence has been registered on Wednesday in connection with a 28-year-old PhD scholar's death allegedly due to electrocution on the Panjab University campus, police said.
The FIR has been registered at Sector 11 police station here, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.
Following a meeting with the family members of Jyoti late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job to her brother.
Jyoti, a scholar at Panjab University's Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday.
Out of the total financial assistance, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU vice chancellor; and Rs 11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW), officials said.
Jyoti's brother, who has passed 10+2 and possesses an ITI (Electrical) qualification, shall be offered employment in the University as an electrician as per Punjab government rules, they further said.
The university authorities said that the entire university community stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult time and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.
They further said that the university has decided to extend financial assistance to the family and provide employment to an eligible family member, in accordance with the applicable rules, as a measure of compassion and support.
Police said the family has agreed to a post-mortem examination.
The incident occurred when Jyoti was going to the department from her hostel and took an unpaved pathway as the rainfall waterlogged the area and came into contact with an electric current that may have passed from a nearby electric junction box.
She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Jyoti's death sparked protests at the Panjab University campus on Tuesday with students raising slogans against the authorities and staging a 'dharna' outside the vice chancellor's office, seeking immediate action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.
Protesting students demanded compensation for the victim's family, besides seeking a time-bound probe into the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)