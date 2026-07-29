PhD scholar's death: FIR registered as Panjab University offers compensation and job

A case of death by negligence has been registered on Wednesday in connection with a 28-year-old PhD scholar's death allegedly due to electrocution on the Panjab University campus, police said.

The FIR has been registered at Sector 11 police station here, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.

Following a meeting with the family members of Jyoti late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job to her brother.

Jyoti, a scholar at Panjab University's Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday.

Out of the total financial assistance, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU vice chancellor; and Rs 11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW), officials said.

Jyoti's brother, who has passed 10+2 and possesses an ITI (Electrical) qualification, shall be offered employment in the University as an electrician as per Punjab government rules, they further said.

The university authorities said that the entire university community stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult time and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.