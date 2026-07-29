Power corridor | MGNREGS working days dip

Rural households received an average of 43 days of employment under the MGNREGS in 2025-26, according to data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to a starred question, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the average number of workdays per household under the scheme declined from 50 days in 2024-25.
Rajya sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to uproar by opposition parties seeking to raise the issue of police actions against NEET paper leak demonstrators in New Delhi. The House could not discuss the national honours bill to amend The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 due to protests by opposition parties.
13% pass foreign medical exam
The centre on Tuesday said that the overall pass percentage in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session stood at 12.78%. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said, amongst freshers—those who have appeared for the first time—the pass percentage is more than 35%.