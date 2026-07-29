Punjab Police launches e-Zero FIR mechanism for swift action in cyber fraud cases

CHANDIGARH: To tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes, Punjab Police has launched the e-Zero FIR mechanism for cyber financial fraud cases involving fraudulent transactions above Rs 5 lakh.

Over the past year, the police froze 63,749 accounts linked to fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 540.34 crore and registered 62,253 cybercrime cases across the state.

The e-Zero FIR mechanism enables eligible cyber financial fraud complaints reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 to be automatically converted into e-Zero FIRs.

These FIRs will be electronically transmitted through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) to the concerned Cyber Crime Police Station in districts or Commissionerates of Police for immediate investigation.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that as per the Standing Order, complaints involving cyber financial fraud of Rs 1 crore or more will be transferred to the State Cyber Crime Police Station, Mohali, for registration and investigation.

He said the new mechanism has been designed to eliminate delays in FIR registration and ensure immediate action to freeze bank accounts, digital wallets and other payment instruments used in cyber frauds, preserve electronic evidence, coordinate with financial intermediaries, and initiate prompt investigations to maximise recovery of the defrauded money.

"The first few hours after a cyber financial fraud are the most critical for tracing and freezing funds. By enabling automatic registration, the e-Zero FIR system empowers investigating officers to take urgent legal and technical measures without procedural delays," he added.