Punjab Police launches e-Zero FIR mechanism for swift action in cyber fraud cases

CHANDIGARH: To tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes, Punjab Police has launched the e-Zero FIR mechanism for cyber financial fraud cases involving fraudulent transactions above Rs 5 lakh.
Over the past year, the police froze 63,749 accounts linked to fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 540.34 crore and registered 62,253 cybercrime cases across the state.
The e-Zero FIR mechanism enables eligible cyber financial fraud complaints reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 to be automatically converted into e-Zero FIRs.
These FIRs will be electronically transmitted through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) to the concerned Cyber Crime Police Station in districts or Commissionerates of Police for immediate investigation.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that as per the Standing Order, complaints involving cyber financial fraud of Rs 1 crore or more will be transferred to the State Cyber Crime Police Station, Mohali, for registration and investigation.
He said the new mechanism has been designed to eliminate delays in FIR registration and ensure immediate action to freeze bank accounts, digital wallets and other payment instruments used in cyber frauds, preserve electronic evidence, coordinate with financial intermediaries, and initiate prompt investigations to maximise recovery of the defrauded money.
"The first few hours after a cyber financial fraud are the most critical for tracing and freezing funds. By enabling automatic registration, the e-Zero FIR system empowers investigating officers to take urgent legal and technical measures without procedural delays," he added.
Under the system, victims will also be informed immediately about the registration of their e-Zero FIR, details of the concerned Cyber Crime Police Station, the Investigating Officer, and the procedure for completing statutory formalities under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
Special DGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja said the mechanism strengthens coordination among the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, CCTNS, banks, financial institutions, telecom service providers, intermediaries and law enforcement agencies, ensuring a faster and more effective response to cyber financial frauds.
She appealed to citizens to report cyber financial frauds immediately through the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or the NCRP portal, stressing that prompt reporting improves the possibility of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering the defrauded amount.
Meanwhile, the State Cyber Crime Division, Punjab, will monitor the implementation of the e-Zero FIR mechanism across the state to ensure timely registration, transfer, investigation and supervision of cyber financial fraud cases.
According to data with the state police since 2024, nearly Rs 64 crore has been recovered and refunded to victims, including Rs 38.42 crore since January 1, 2025. The percentage of fraud proceeds successfully frozen rose from 16.13 per cent to 23.43 per cent in the last financial year, marking a significant improvement.
An analysis of the data showed that the highest number of accounts were frozen in Jalandhar Commissionerate (16,032), with Rs 6.81 crore recovered. It was followed by Kapurthala, where 7,344 accounts were frozen and Rs 2.56 crore recovered; Hoshiarpur with 7,201 accounts and Rs 3.96 crore recovered; Ferozepur with 6,930 accounts and Rs 93 lakh recovered; and Tarn Taran with 5,229 accounts and Rs 6.97 crore recovered.
The police also conducted 129 awareness programmes across the state to strengthen prevention measures.
Meanwhile, cyber fraudsters have begun exploiting the 'Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna' by targeting women through fake registration links and messages. Women are reportedly receiving WhatsApp messages and phone calls asking them to register for the scheme.
After gaining their trust, fraudsters allegedly share a link and ask people to register. The link contains APK files or screen-mirroring software that can hack mobile devices. Victims are instructed to click on the link, following which hackers gain access to their phones, snoop through data and siphon money from their bank accounts.