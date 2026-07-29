Rijiju accuses Congress of avoiding debate on anti-paper leak Bill, slams Rahul Gandhi's 'abusive' language

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Opposition parties of attempting to divert attention from the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by raising unrelated issues during the debate in the Lok Sabha.
Rijiju said Opposition leaders were more interested in politics than discussing the proposed legislation and expressed hope that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi would speak on the Bill when the debate resumes on Wednesday.
The discussion on the Bill began in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the government describing it as a reaffirmation of its commitment to protecting the interests of students and ensuring fair public examinations.
The Opposition, however, criticised the Modi government over the lathi-charge on protesters during the Congress-led July 20 march to Parliament, saying every blow had damaged the government's credibility more than the backs of the protesting youth.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said, “Congress leaders did not speak on the Bill at all. They were only doing politics. We hope Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders will speak on the Bill today.”
“Such an important Bill is being discussed, but they are trying to divert attention by talking about unrelated issues and politicising it,” he said.
Calling it a significant reform sought by students, Rijiju said the legislation reflected the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening the examination system.
“This is a very good Bill brought in response to the demands of students. The Prime Minister has taken a major decision and it has instilled new confidence among the students. If the Congress has any suggestions on the examination system, it is free to share them,” he added.
The minister alleged that several Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had spoken on matters outside the scope of the Bill.
“You heard Priyanka Gandhi yesterday. She spoke entirely outside the scope of the Bill. All the other Opposition MPs also spoke on issues outside the purview of the Bill and not about the Bill,” he said.
Rijiju said he expected Rahul Gandhi to devote at least part of his speech to the proposed legislation.
“I especially expect Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Bill today. Even if he speaks for 20 or 30 minutes, at least five minutes should be devoted to the Bill. It is such an important piece of legislation and not speaking on it is not appropriate,” he said.
The minister also criticised Gandhi’s choice of words in his political attacks, saying public discourse should remain civil.
“Rahul Gandhi is using all kinds of undemocratic and very abusive language, which is not in keeping with the correct discourse in a parliamentary democracy. We may differ with each other, but the kind of abusive and demeaning language Rahul ji uses is not good for democracy and not good for our country,” Rijiju said.
(With inputs from PTI)