Rijiju accuses Congress of avoiding debate on anti-paper leak Bill, slams Rahul Gandhi's 'abusive' language

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Opposition parties of attempting to divert attention from the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by raising unrelated issues during the debate in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju said Opposition leaders were more interested in politics than discussing the proposed legislation and expressed hope that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi would speak on the Bill when the debate resumes on Wednesday.

The discussion on the Bill began in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the government describing it as a reaffirmation of its commitment to protecting the interests of students and ensuring fair public examinations.

The Opposition, however, criticised the Modi government over the lathi-charge on protesters during the Congress-led July 20 march to Parliament, saying every blow had damaged the government's credibility more than the backs of the protesting youth.