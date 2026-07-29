SC closes case against former PM Manmohan Singh in coal block allocation case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed the criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case, setting aside the order that had summoned him as an accused.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana accepted the CBI's closure reports, effectively giving Singh and the other accused a clean chit.

The court held that there was no justification for the trial court to reject the CBI's closure reports and proceed to take cognisance of the case.

"Although the appeal could have been disposed of as infructuous owing to the unfortunate demise of the appellant, we have examined the issue of the learned Special Judge taking cognisance and summoning the appellant after considering both closure reports filed by the CBI," the Bench said.