Secretaries told to check fake news in two hours

NEW DELHI: After the NEET paper leak controversy sparked widespread backlash across social media platforms, the Centre has asked secretaries of all ministries to set up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to combat misinformation related to government policies.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed every central ministry and department to constitute a QRT to detect fake content on social media in real time and counter misinformation within two hours of its origin, an official order said on Monday.

A letter accessed by this newspaper said I&B Secretary Chanchal Kumar warned that rumours on social media “travel fast” and government responses must match that pace to prevent citizens from falling prey to fake content. “It is hereby suggested that Quick Response Teams (QRT) may be set up in your Ministries/Departments to detect fake content on social media in real time,” the letter said.

The directive asked ministries to post factual rebuttals on their respective ministry’s social media handle within two hours of a misleading post surfacing. Responses must be limited to 200 words while maintaining factual accuracy. Ministries were also told to adapt content for platforms such as Instagram and YouTube and use memes, posters, graphics and short videos to maximise reach and achieve “algorithmic amplification.”