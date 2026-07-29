Srinagar Diary | Over 5,000 hotels built in Kashmir in four years

More than 5,000 hotels have been built in Kashmir in the past four years, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said. Addressing an event, the L-G said there has been a surge in tourists due to increasing confidence that J&K is a safe destination. He said the Union Territory has witnessed a record influx of tourists, leading to significant investment and creation of new job opportunities in the tourism sector. According to Sinha, between 2021 and 2024-25, these hotels were constructed in the Valley. With an average investment of around Rs 15 crore per hotel, nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has been invested in the tourism sector, including hotels and homestays, he said.
Paperless PG exam in valley’s first university
The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has become the first university in the Valley to conduct a completely paperless postgraduate semester examination. On July 25, it successfully conducted a tablet-based digital examination for 150 PG students of the ‘Statistical Methods for Applied Sciences’ course. The university had earlier introduced paperless exam system for UG end-term exams. Its successful expansion to the PG level marks a step towards fully digitising the university’s evaluation system.Digital examination platform offers several advantages over conventional examinations.
IIM-Jammu, Army sign MoU for research boost
The IIM Jammu and the Indian Army have signed an MoU to boost advancing leadership development, executive education, management research, & professional capacity building. The key highlight of the MoU is its comprehensive framework to strengthen leadership development, executive education, and professional capacity building for Indian Army personnel. The collaboration will promote joint research, customised management training, faculty and officer exchanges, defence-focused case studies, seminars, conferences, and knowledge-sharing in areas such as strategic leadership and defence management, among others.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com