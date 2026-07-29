Srinagar Diary | Over 5,000 hotels built in Kashmir in four years

IIM-Jammu, Army sign MoU for research boost

The IIM Jammu and the Indian Army have signed an MoU to boost advancing leadership development, executive education, management research, & professional capacity building. The key highlight of the MoU is its comprehensive framework to strengthen leadership development, executive education, and professional capacity building for Indian Army personnel. The collaboration will promote joint research, customised management training, faculty and officer exchanges, defence-focused case studies, seminars, conferences, and knowledge-sharing in areas such as strategic leadership and defence management, among others.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com