Supreme Court strikes down Centre’s 2021 order allowing retrospective environmental clearances

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Centre’s 2021 Office Memorandum that created a mechanism for granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects that had begun work without prior approval.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi unanimously held that prior environmental clearance remains the mandatory requirement under the existing framework, and projects cannot ordinarily start operations before obtaining approval.

However, the court provided some relief to the government by ruling that its decision would apply prospectively. Environmental clearances already granted under the scrapped mechanism will remain unaffected.