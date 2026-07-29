UCC exemption leaves Uttarakhand tribal couples without marriage certificates.

DEHRADUN: The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand has created an unexpected documentation challenge for Scheduled Tribe communities, whose marriages cannot currently be registered under the new framework despite marriage certificates being required for several official procedures.

The UCC, which came into force in the state on January 27, 2025, makes marriage registration mandatory. However, Scheduled Tribes were kept outside its ambit in recognition of the special protections granted to tribal communities under the Constitution and their customary practices.

The exemption has now produced a practical hurdle. Tribal couples are unable to obtain official marriage certificates, leaving them with difficulties while applying for passports and visas or completing banking and other government-related formalities.

The Uttarakhand Home Department, Law Department and State Scheduled Tribes Commission have begun consultations to find a legally sustainable solution. Several rounds of meetings have already been held at the government level, but officials said several legal complications had emerged during the discussions.

The Scheduled Tribes Commission has taken serious note of the issue and urged the state government to either provide suitable relaxation in the rules or establish an alternative mechanism through which tribal couples can secure legally valid proof of marriage.

The key challenge before the government is to facilitate documentation without making UCC provisions compulsory for communities expressly exempted from the law.