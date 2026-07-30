Akal Takht rejects Punjab government's reply on sacrilege law amendments

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections less than six months away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the Sikh clergy appear to be on a collision course, setting the stage for a possible showdown.

Terming the government's response to objections over the proposed amendments to the "controversial clauses" in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 as "unsatisfactory", the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, has rejected it and on Wednesday announced the formation of a five-member committee to engage with the government on the issue.

Following objections raised by the Akal Takht, the state government's Home Affairs Department on Tuesday submitted a 26-page official response addressing 12 objections and observations raised by the Takht on the Act. The response was handed over to the Akal Takht Secretariat through AAP MLA and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and SDM Gurmandar Singh.

However, officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said on Wednesday that the government had failed to honour the commitment made by Sikh MLAs before the Akal Takht on June 29, as the response did not reflect the consensus reached when Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers appeared before the Takht and assured that the proposed amendments would be incorporated.

"The response of the government is not satisfactory and cannot be accepted. It has also failed to establish timely coordination with the Akal Takht before submitting its reply," he said.

Gargaj added, "The reply by the government to the objections and suggestions submitted by the Akal Takht makes it clear that it is not prepared to amend the law in line with the sentiments conveyed by us. The government has accepted only about 10 per cent of the objections and recommendations submitted by the Akal Takht."

Despite rejecting the response, Gargaj said the Akal Takht remains open to further dialogue if the government wishes to continue discussions on the legislation. He announced the formation of a five-member committee to engage with the government on the issue.

"The committee comprises retired Justice Rupinder Singh Sodhi, retired Justice Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi, senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh Patiala and Prof Jagmohan Singh of Ludhiana. SGPC Secretary Lakhvir Singh will serve as the coordinator," he said.