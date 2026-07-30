Badrinath offerings theft: SIT searches prime accused’s home, examines assets

DEHRADUN: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of offerings from the revered Badrinath temple has searched the Dehradun government residence of prime accused Pramod Nautiyal and scrutinised documents linked to his bank accounts, land and other assets.

After securing four-day police custody of Nautiyal, the SIT brought him to Dehradun on Wednesday. Investigators searched his official residence for nearly three hours and questioned his family members about his movable and immovable assets, banking transactions and other financial dealings.

Officials said no major incriminating material was recovered during the preliminary search. However, several financial and property-related documents were examined and could be taken up for further verification.

"The SIT visited the accused’s government residence in Dehradun as part of the investigation," Badrinath police station SHO Mahadev Uniyal said.

"No major objectionable item was found during the initial search, but documents relating to bank accounts, land and other properties were examined thoroughly. The investigation is continuing," he added.

The SIT also searched Nautiyal’s government accommodation in Badrinath during questioning. Silver coins, a silver serpent figurine, another silver idol, two bundles of Nepalese currency notes in denominations of 50, and approximately Rs 5,000 in Indian currency were reportedly recovered from the room.

Investigators are now trying to establish the source of the recovered articles and determine whether they have any connection with the alleged theft of offerings from the shrine. Nautiyal is being questioned extensively about the items and financial records.

On Thursday, the SIT took him to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) office, where investigators examined documents in his presence. He was questioned about official records, financial procedures and other facts related to the case.

Sources said the agency is attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events and match the accused’s statements with documentary and technical evidence.

The case concerns the alleged theft of offerings made at Badrinath, one of Uttarakhand’s four Char Dham shrines and among the country’s most prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Police said Nautiyal’s four-day remand would be used to verify financial transactions, examine records and identify any possible involvement of others.

Officials maintained that no final conclusion would be drawn until the investigation and verification of all evidence were completed.