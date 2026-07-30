Chandigarh Police books Akali MLA Manpreet Ayali, 14 others after clash during protest march

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh Police has booked Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader and rebel Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and 14 others for clashing with police after they were stopped from marching to gherao Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Wednesday during the party’s protest.

An FIR was registered against Manpreet Singh Ayali, Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, and 14 others, including Satinderjit Singh Gill, Kabal Singh Bhullar, Parmjit Singh Johal, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn and Iman Singh Khara, under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force used against a public servant to deter them from duty) and 223 (disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, police repeatedly informed the protesters that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and that no march or demonstration could be held without prior permission. They were advised to shift their protest to the designated rally ground in Sector 25 after obtaining permission.

The FIR further stated that after some party leaders allegedly instructed supporters to break barricades and move ahead, protesters carrying swords and other traditional weapons charged towards the police barricades. Some protesters reportedly climbed onto a water cannon vehicle, damaged its nozzle and assaulted its driver, the FIR claimed.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De supporters had taken out a march demanding the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners). While moving towards CM Mann’s residence, police stopped them and used water cannons to disperse party workers after a large number of protesters allegedly breached barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Police also claimed that several officers were injured, some seriously.

According to police, a large number of protesters gathered at Gaushala Chowk, the intersection of Sectors 50 and 51 and 44 and 45, despite prohibitory orders being in force. Police claimed the protesters intended to march to the Chief Minister’s residence to demand the release of Amritpal Singh and other Sikh prisoners.

The gathering allegedly included people carrying posters of Amritpal Singh, while some protesters were armed with swords, spears, axes and sticks. Police alleged that the protesters blocked roads and disrupted public movement.