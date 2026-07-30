Chhattisgarh women craft seed rakhis to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a green message

RAIPUR: This Raksha Bandhan, the sacred thread tied around brothers’ wrists in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district will carry a message of environmental conservation, with women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) making eco-friendly ‘Seed Rakhis’.

Under the theme “Love on Brother’s Wrist, a Gift to Mother Earth”, SHG members associated with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (Bihan) are crafting rakhis embedded with indigenous seeds that can later grow into plants.

The initiative, guided by Raigarh Collector Mayank Chaturvedi and supported by Zila Panchayat Raigarh, aims to combine traditional celebrations with sustainable practices.

The handcrafted rakhis feature seeds of paddy, maize, corn, hyacinth bean (sem), bitter gourd (karela) and cowpea (barbati), arranged with natural materials and incorporated into the designs.

Unlike conventional rakhis that often become waste after the festival, these seed rakhis are designed to decompose naturally. With the arrival of monsoon rains, the seeds embedded in the threads can germinate, turning the festival symbol into a living reminder of sibling bonds.

The initiative has gained popularity across all seven blocks of Raigarh, with women entrepreneurs and Krishi Sakhis (agricultural allies) participating in the effort.

SHGs from Baispali, Junwani, Loing, Gopalpur and Sambalpuri, along with groups from Lailunga, Tamnar, Gharghoda and Pusaur, are involved in producing the eco-friendly rakhis.

To promote innovation, a district-level competition will be held to select the best seed rakhi from each of the seven blocks. The entries will be assessed on design, use of local seeds and the strength of their environmental message.

The winners will be honoured at a special ceremony, where SHG members will tie their handcrafted seed rakhis on the wrists of Collector Mayank Chaturvedi and other senior officials as a symbolic gesture of community protection and environmental responsibility.

The initiative, which began as a local craftsmanship effort under the Bihan scheme, is emerging as a green movement that blends traditional celebrations with environmental awareness.