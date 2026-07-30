Delegation from Chhattisgarh's Bastar showcases tribal heritage at Rashtrapati Bhavan

RAIPUR: A 209-member delegation from Bastar walked through the grand gates, wearing traditional tribal attire that transformed the nation's highest constitutional home into a living canvas of Chhattisgarh's rich heritage.

Led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the group carried a special gift: a 300-year-old Jhitku-Mitki bronze artwork. The delicate piece depicts an ancient legend of ultimate devotion and self-sacrifice during a devastating historic famine, a tale where two lovers, Jhitku and Mitki, became revered folk deities known today as Khodiya Raja and Gappa Dei. As the Chief Minister presented the masterpiece, it signaled the arrival of Bastar's deep-rooted art and enduring spirit on the national stage.

President Droupadi Murmu did not merely host her guests, she personally served lunch to the visiting Manjhis, Chalkis, Padma Shri awardees, and the celebrated winners of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that despite his many visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, he had never seen the presidential residence filled with such a breathtaking array of traditional tribal attire.

Chief Minister Sai emphasised that the region is shedding past narratives to step into an era marked by peace, cultural renaissance, and rapid infrastructure growth.

Sitting among the delegation in an informal atmosphere, the President spoke candidly about her personal connection to their roots. Sharing that her own father was a Manjhi, she remarked that the community felt like family to her. "Bastar Dussehra touches my heart," she shared, recalling the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath and the sacred rituals unique to the region. Expressing a strong desire to attend the upcoming Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum festivals, President Murmu praised the traditional leaders for acting as a vital bridge between tribal governance and modern administration.

For the traditional leaders and young artists touring the grand halls, the day was more than a formal visit—it was a profound validation of their identity. As education, roads, and electricity reach the farthest corners of Chhattisgarh, the day proved that Bastar’s ancient traditions, folk arts, and community leadership remain the true beating heart of its transformation.