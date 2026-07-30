Dossiers on 216 suspects sent to all district police units for checks

NEW DELHI: As part of the investigation into the incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar during the student protests, particularly the July 20 Parliament march, the Delhi Police has sent dossiers of 216 suspects to all district police units for verification. The exercise is aimed at ascertaining details about the individuals and determining their specific roles in the violence.

The West district has received the highest number of dossiers, with 26 individuals to be verified, followed by North-East (23), South (22) and Central (21). The remaining dossiers have been distributed across South-West (18), South-East (17), East (15), New Delhi (14), Shahdara (12), Outer North (11), North and Rohini (nine each), North-West (eight), Outer district (six) and Dwarka (five), taking the total to 216.

Sources said the suspects were identified using multiple forms of evidence, including CCTV footage, videos recorded during the incident, social media activity, mobile phone location data and other digital and technical inputs. The field verification is being carried out to ensure there are no gaps in the probe and that every lead is thoroughly examined.

Protesters under lens