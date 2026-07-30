Himachal plans no-construction zones in Shimla to protect green cover

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to introduce stringent measures to control haphazard construction activities by declaring several areas in the heart of its capital, Shimla, as no-construction zones.

The move aims to curb construction activity in the core areas of the congested hill station, which has been losing its rapidly diminishing green cover, and create "green lungs" for the city.

Originally built for a population of just 25,000, Shimla is now groaning under the weight of more than three lakh people. In addition, nearly 40,000 vehicles entered the "Queen of Hills" every day during the summer season this year, with more than 16 lakh vehicles entering the town during May and June alone.

Highly placed sources said that at its recent meeting, the state Cabinet approved a blanket ban on all new construction in most parts of Shimla's core areas. However, there will be relaxation for the construction of government buildings meant for public use and for the reconstruction of old buildings along "old lines" only.

Confirming the Cabinet's decision, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani told this newspaper that the ban is aimed at preserving Shimla's greenery, as tourists visit the hill station for its natural beauty and forest cover, not to see a concrete jungle similar to that in the plains. "Now the law will take its due course and soon a notification inviting public objections and suggestions will be issued by the department," he said.

Sources added that most of the areas where construction will now be banned were originally part of the 17 no-construction green belts that were opened to need-based construction under the Shimla Development Plan-2041, approved by the Supreme Court on January 11, 2024.

These include all areas above the road passing through Sanjauli, College of Excellence, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Lakkar Bazaar, Ridge, Rani Jhansi Park, Mall Road, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Clarkes Hotel, Oakover, Chotta Shimla and back to Sanjauli.