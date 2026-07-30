Jaishankar raises safety of Indian seafarers with Ukraine FM, condemns attacks on Black Sea shipping

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, as concerns grow over the safety of Indian seafarers caught in the conflict zone. The conversation comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on merchant vessels involving Indian crew members, including recent strikes near the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.
Sharing details of the call, Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed “attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea.” “Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally,” he said.
Jaishankar said Sybiha also briefed him on the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations. Reiterating India's long-held position, he said, “India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned.” He also highlighted the wider global consequences of the conflict. “The current international situation is fragile, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertilizer and food security, especially for the Global South,” he said.
Sybiha said he had updated Jaishankar on Ukraine's recent diplomatic engagements, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, and stressed that the effects of the war extend well beyond Ukraine. “By attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Russia undermines freedom of navigation and puts global food security at risk,” Sybiha said.
He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to “a comprehensive and lasting peace" and encouraged India "to play an active role in peace efforts.” According to Sybiha, the two sides agreed to remain in close contact. The issue has acquired added urgency after several attacks involving vessels carrying Indian crew. Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, which has come under repeated Russian missile and drone attacks.
Earlier this month, four Indian seafarers were among 10 crew members killed when MV Golden Leo was struck near Odesa. Last week, merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals, was also hit at Odesa port, with two Indian crew members still reported missing.