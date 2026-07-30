Jaishankar raises safety of Indian seafarers with Ukraine FM, condemns attacks on Black Sea shipping

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, as concerns grow over the safety of Indian seafarers caught in the conflict zone. The conversation comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on merchant vessels involving Indian crew members, including recent strikes near the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Sharing details of the call, Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed “attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea.” “Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally,” he said.

Jaishankar said Sybiha also briefed him on the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations. Reiterating India's long-held position, he said, “India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned.” He also highlighted the wider global consequences of the conflict. “The current international situation is fragile, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertilizer and food security, especially for the Global South,” he said.