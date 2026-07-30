Jantar Mantar protests : ‘Police action should be probed by SC’

NEW DELHI: Launching a broadside against the government over alleged police excesses against students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the “brutalities”.

Addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha. “Either Shah ordered that students be shot with pellet guns and beaten with lathis with nails or he was unaware,” Rahul said, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament.

“If he ordered it, he is culpable and if he did not know then he is incompetent,” Gandhi said, adding, “So, it is our advice that the Prime Minister sack Shah,” he said. Rahul also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police excesses.

“As you saw today, the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times, I asked the speaker to bring order to the house so that I can speak. Multiple times, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rajnath Singh were allowed to speak and the excuse was that I said something about Home Minister Shah,” Gandhi said.