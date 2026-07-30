Jharkhand SIR: Final list for first phase released; 43.74 lakh voters likely to be excluded from draft roll

RANCHI: With the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) now complete, over 43.74 lakh voters are likely to be left out of Jharkhand's draft electoral roll.

The draft electoral roll, along with the Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) list, will be published on August 5.

As per the official data released by the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Wednesday, Jharkhand has 2,64,63,236 registered electors. Of these, 2,20,88,937 voters submitted duly signed enumeration forms and their names will be included in the draft electoral roll. However, 43,74,272 electors failed to submit signed enumeration forms and are proposed to be excluded from the draft roll.

The list comprises 7,63,997 deceased voters (2.89%), 14,60,169 untraceable or absent voters (5.52%), 15,93,516 voters who have permanently shifted their residence (6.02%), 4,38,560 voters already enrolled elsewhere (1.66%), and 1,18,030 voters who declined to sign the enumeration forms (0.45%).