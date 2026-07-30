Jharkhand SIR: Final list for first phase released; 43.74 lakh voters likely to be excluded from draft roll

RANCHI: With the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) now complete, over 43.74 lakh voters are likely to be left out of Jharkhand's draft electoral roll.
The draft electoral roll, along with the Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) list, will be published on August 5.
As per the official data released by the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Wednesday, Jharkhand has 2,64,63,236 registered electors. Of these, 2,20,88,937 voters submitted duly signed enumeration forms and their names will be included in the draft electoral roll. However, 43,74,272 electors failed to submit signed enumeration forms and are proposed to be excluded from the draft roll.
The list comprises 7,63,997 deceased voters (2.89%), 14,60,169 untraceable or absent voters (5.52%), 15,93,516 voters who have permanently shifted their residence (6.02%), 4,38,560 voters already enrolled elsewhere (1.66%), and 1,18,030 voters who declined to sign the enumeration forms (0.45%).
As per the election officials, these names are proposed for exclusion from the draft electoral roll and not permanently deleted. Following publication of the draft roll on August 5, a claims and objections period will commence, during which eligible voters whose names are missing can submit the required documents and apply for inclusion before the final electoral roll is published.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar has appealed to the recognised political parties, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and other stakeholders to actively participate in the claims and objections process to ensure that no eligible voter is omitted from the final electoral roll.
The Election Department has completed 100% digitisation of enumeration records, marking the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision. Officials said the final number of deleted names will be known only after all claims and objections are examined and disposed of following the publication of the draft electoral roll.