Key accused in 2023 Ajnala case taken to Amristsar for hearing on July 30

LUCKNOW: Punjab Police, on Wednesday, took Vikramjeet Singh, 33, a key accused in 2023 attack on Ajnala police station, from Bahraich district jail to Amritsar under heavy security after securing a production warrant from court. Singh is an operative of Waris Punjab De.

Vikramjeet will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate’s court in Amritsar’s Ajnala on July 30 in connection with a high-profile case. Following the court proceedings, he will be brought back to Bahraich, where he is scheduled to appear before the local court on August 6 in a separate case.

The accused was arrested by Rupaidiha police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in a joint operation near the Indo-Nepal border while allegedly attempting to enter India without valid travel documents on July 23. He was arrested along with US national Manveer Singh Dhillon. Dhillon’s wife and their eight-month-old child, who possessed valid documents, were allowed to proceed.

After their arrest, both accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Bahraich and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De supporters, seeking the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), clashed with Chandigarh Police on Wednesday after being stopped from a march to gherao the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Police resorted to water cannons to disperse party workers as a large number of them broke through police barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Tensions prevailed as the protesters tried to force their way to Mann’s residence, prompting the authorities to station anti-riot vehicles near the chief minister’s house.