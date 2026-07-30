Opposition MPs protest in Parliament on police action against students, Ram temple donation theft

Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest in the Parliament complex over the police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the embezzlement of donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest.

Slogans such as 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chor', 'grih mantri sadan mein aao' and 'who gave the order' were raised by the lawmakers.

The MPs also kept a donation box with them and they were seen putting money inside it to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'who gave the order', an apparent reference to the directions to security personnel to use lethal force against student protesters at the recent agitation against NEET paper leak.

The protest came ahead of the Rajya Sabha taking up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing later in the day.

The protest came a day after Samajwadi Party MPs, led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, demonstrated at Makar Dwar over the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from PTI)