India

PM Modi chairs CCS meeting with top ministers, NSA Doval in Parliament

The meeting comes as the government grapples with several issues, including the student protests and concerns over energy security amid the Iran-US conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.(Photo |PTI, FILE)
TNIE online desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his office in Parliament on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Other ministers who attended the meeting were JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal. PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes as the government grapples with several issues, including the political fallout over allegations of police brutality against student protesters and concerns over energy security amid the Iran-US conflict.

Narendra Modi
Ajit Doval
CCS meeting