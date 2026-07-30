Power corridor | JPC on ‘One Nation One poll’ extended

Bill to amend birth & death registration

A Bill to amend the law for the registration of births and deaths was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid protests by the opposition, which sought the presence of the PM and the home minister in the House during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. According to procedure, Speaker Om Birla called some opposition members to oppose the introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026. After none spoke, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai introduced it.