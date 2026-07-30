Power corridor | JPC on ‘One Nation One poll’ extended

JPC on ‘One Nation One poll’ extended
The joint committee of Parliament examining the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal has been granted an extension till the end of the winter Session to submit its report. Committee chairman PP Chaudhary moved a resolution seeking an extension of the deadline for submission of the report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session. The resolution was passed by voice vote. The JPC is scrutinising the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill.
‘1 ticket-checker for max 5 AC coaches’
One ticket examiner is assigned responsibility of checking passenger tickets in a maximum of five AC coaches or three chair car or sleeper coaches of a train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday. He said Indian Railways assigns Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) to train and station duties with the aim of making best possible use of available manpower. Congress MP from Nanded, Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, had raised the issue.
Bill to amend birth & death registration
A Bill to amend the law for the registration of births and deaths was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid protests by the opposition, which sought the presence of the PM and the home minister in the House during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. According to procedure, Speaker Om Birla called some opposition members to oppose the introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026. After none spoke, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai introduced it.