‘Rahul misled House, no shots fired’

NEW DELHI: Hours after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against what he described as student protesters, the BJP on Wednesday accused him of lying in Parliament and spreading misinformation.

National spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi had deliberately lied in Parliament to mislead the nation. “Rahul Gandhi claimed that shots were fired at the students’ march to Parliament. This is a lie; the BJP categorically refutes it,” Patra said.

He also rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the Home Minister had ordered police to open fire. “This is also a lie; since no shots were fired at all, where could such an order have come from?” Patra said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Amit Shah, Patra said a magistrate is present wherever a protest takes place to decide immediately whether force should be used. “It is not the Home Minister who takes that decision,” he added. Patra also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s statement that he would never apologise.