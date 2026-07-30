Raipur Diary | Gyaneshwari’s journey, a inspiration for youth

New duty for teachers after bell rings

School principals and teachers will no longer be able to leave campus immediately after the final bell rings. Under new guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), school staff must now perform thorough, daily inspections of the entire premises before locking up. The order requires school heads, along with a designated daily rotational nodal teacher or staff member, to personally inspect classrooms, toilets, laboratories, and playgrounds to ensure no student is accidentally left behind or trapped. Locks will only be put after the designated nodal teacher gives a final clearance. The directive also tells schools to fix open borewells.