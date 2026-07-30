Raipur Diary | Gyaneshwari’s journey, a inspiration for youth

Starting her athletic journey as a powerlifter, Gyaneshwari Yadav’s raw grit soon caught the eye of state coaches, prompting a crucial shift to weightlifting. Through years of relentless sweat, gruelling discipline, and unwavering family sacrifice, the Chhattisgarh police assistant sub-inspector sculpted herself into an elite athlete. Weightlifter Gyaneshwari won the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Delivering a flawless performance on the global stage, she successfully completed all of her lifts during the high-stakes event, securing India’s fifth medal overall at the Games.
New duty for teachers after bell rings
School principals and teachers will no longer be able to leave campus immediately after the final bell rings. Under new guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), school staff must now perform thorough, daily inspections of the entire premises before locking up. The order requires school heads, along with a designated daily rotational nodal teacher or staff member, to personally inspect classrooms, toilets, laboratories, and playgrounds to ensure no student is accidentally left behind or trapped. Locks will only be put after the designated nodal teacher gives a final clearance. The directive also tells schools to fix open borewells.
CJ seeks replication of E-Malkhana model
Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Ramesh Sinha, praised the ongoing e-court initiatives during his inspection of the Kanker district court complex and instructed officials to implement the innovative modern model across the state. A major feature of the Kanker Court is its integration of QR codes into its e-Malkhana (case property room), e-Record Room, e-Library, and e-Nazarat (court administration section). Underscoring the imperative to curtail the judicial backlog, the Chief Justice advocated for heightened operational efficiency, institutional accountability, and meticulous record management.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com