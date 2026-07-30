Rising Hajj costs leave J&K’s annual quota underutilised as applications decline

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s annual Hajj quota, which once saw demand far exceeding availability, has remained underutilised in recent years as the rising cost of pilgrimage has led to a sharp decline in applications from the Union Territory.

The J&K Hajj Committee received around 4,700 applications this year against its allotted quota of 7,983 seats, according to Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the committee.

“The process of receiving Hajj applications ended on July 20. We received 4,700 applications for Hajj this year,” Qureshi told TNIE.

He said the estimated cost of undertaking Hajj in 2027 would be around Rs 4.50 lakh, adding that the increase in expenses due to inflation was among the major reasons for the decline in applicants.

The fall in demand has been consistent over the past few years. In 2023, the committee received around 14,500 applications against a quota of 7,981 seats, and about 12,000 pilgrims from J&K performed Hajj after the UT sought nearly 4,000 additional seats from other states.

However, the number of applicants declined to around 7,000 in 2024, 3,700 in 2025, and 4,600 in 2026. This year, the figure remained at around 4,700 applications.