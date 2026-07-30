SC permits transfer of IIT Kharagpur student to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted an IIT Kharagpur student diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder to be transferred to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to transfer the student who is studying architecture and directed the institute to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents within a week.

The student claimed in his petition that IIT Kharagpur's denial of transfer prevented him from accessing life preserving medical treatment.

The institute has approved identical medical transfers for other students, he claimed.

The petitioner suffers from documented borderline personality disorder which requires specialised 'repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy', a non-invasive technique, and parental supervision, according to the petition.

"The interest of justice would be served in the present case if a direction is issued to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents pertaining to the petitioner so that he could take a transfer/migration and admission to IIT Roorkee.

Ordered accordingly," the apex court said.

"The said exercise shall be carried out within a period of one week.

We have passed this order bearing in mind the peculiar health issues faced by the petitioner herein ...It is needless to observe that the petitioner shall comply with all requirements regarding the fee structure and other payments that the petitioner has to make to IIT Roorkee," it added.

The apex court had earlier directed AIIMS to conduct medical assessment of the student.