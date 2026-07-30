Uttarakhand orders shooting of 13 leopards, three bears as human-wildlife conflict surges

DEHRADUN: Amid a sharp rise in human-wildlife conflict, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has authorised the killing of 13 leopards and three bears identified as habitual attackers posing a serious threat to human life.

Forest officials said the animals had repeatedly entered inhabited areas and were linked to attacks on residents. Orders to shoot them were issued only after attempts to tranquilise and capture them proved unsuccessful, they added.

"These animals have been sighted in populated areas several times and have attacked people. Such behaviour appears to have become habitual," a department official said. "Elimination has been permitted only as a last resort."

According to Forest Department sources, action is currently underway in 117 human-wildlife conflict cases across different forest divisions. Rescue teams have been deployed to capture or monitor 89 leopards, 21 tigers and eight bears considered potentially dangerous.

Officials said the frequency of aggressive encounters involving bears had risen unexpectedly, with several recent incidents causing deaths, injuries and damage to property.

Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, a protected wild animal cannot ordinarily be killed. The prescribed response is to first attempt tranquillisation, capture and relocation. A shooting order can be issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden only when an animal continues to endanger human life and efforts to capture it have failed.

The scale of the crisis is reflected in official figures. Forest Department data show that 327 people have been killed in wildlife attacks in Uttarakhand over the past decade, with leopards accounting for the largest share of fatalities. Hundreds of people are also injured in such encounters every year.