Vande Mataram bill gets RS okay with voice vote after walkout by Opposition

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by a voice vote following an Opposition walkout demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against protesters in the Capital over the NEET paper leak.

The bill amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and makes insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence.

It also provides statutory protection to Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Desecration of or disrespect toward the national flag, the Constitution, the national anthem and Vande Mataram will attract punishment of up to three years’ jail.

When the House reassembled after two adjournments earlier in the day, the Deputy Chairman proceeded with business despite protests and sloganeering by Opposition members, urging them to maintain decorum during the discussion.

The Opposition later walked out while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the legislation.

Replying to the debate, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said several members had expressed their views but wondered why the Congress opposed the bill. He accused the Congress of insulting Vande Mataram through appeasement politics and said opposing Vande Mataram boosts the morale of the Bharat “Tere Tukde Honge” gang.