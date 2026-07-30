Vehicular emissions: India can save up to 1.7 million lives by shifting to EVs by 2050, says report

NEW DELHI: India could prevent 1.7 million premature deaths and 97,200 paediatric asthma cases between now and 2050 by achieving zero emissions in transportation, says a new study conducted by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

Currently, vehicular pollution is responsible for 90,000 premature deaths and 15,300 cases of childhood asthma in India each year. Notably, Delhi and NCR bear a disproportionate burden.

The NCR accounts for 23% of the country’s road transport-related paediatric asthma cases, despite representing only about 5% of the population.

As of 2024, India ranks second globally in premature deaths due to transport pollution, following China. The study titled “Health Benefits of Zero-Emission Transport through 2050: India” indicates that the situation could improve significantly if India accelerates its transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2045.

In Delhi, the population-weighted exposure to road transport-related PM2.5 reached 13 µg/m³ in 2024, which is more than 2.5 times the World Health Organization’s guideline for total PM2.5 exposure from all sources combined.

In 2024, the NCR accounted for 8,100 premature deaths—9% of India’s total—and 3,500 new paediatric asthma cases—23% of the national total—despite representing 5% of the country’s population.

A Silent killer