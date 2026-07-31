AAP offers support to CJP protesters, promises protection from ‘right-wing goons’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday offered support and protection to students who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that they were facing threats from “right-wing goons”.

In a post on X addressed to “Delhi Gen Z”, Bharadwaj said students who had peacefully taken part in the protest should not be afraid and could approach the party for assistance.

“If any student who peacefully participated in the Jantar Mantar protest is facing threats from right-wing goons in Delhi, do not be scared. Invite them home and let us know. We will take care,” he said.