AAP offers support to CJP protesters, promises protection from ‘right-wing goons’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday offered support and protection to students who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that they were facing threats from “right-wing goons”.
In a post on X addressed to “Delhi Gen Z”, Bharadwaj said students who had peacefully taken part in the protest should not be afraid and could approach the party for assistance.
“If any student who peacefully participated in the Jantar Mantar protest is facing threats from right-wing goons in Delhi, do not be scared. Invite them home and let us know. We will take care,” he said.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared Bharadwaj’s statement, calling it a “major announcement” and saying, “We will all come together to set these thugs straight.”
The comments came a day after the Delhi government’s Home Department issued an order stating that no further adverse legal action would be taken against individuals who participated in the protest.
The order also stated that the cases of those already arrested or detained would be reviewed and their release would be considered on an expedited basis.
However, it clarified that action would continue against individuals with criminal backgrounds who were involved in the protests.
(With inputs from PTI)