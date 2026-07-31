After CJP protest, second Uttarakhand constable announces resignation on camera, suspended

DEHRADUN: In an unprecedented development for the Uttarakhand Police, a second constable has announced his decision to resign through a video recorded while wearing his uniform, days after his colleague Sher Singh made a similar declaration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The constable has been identified as Amit Kumar, who is posted in Pithoragarh district. Police said he was sent to Haridwar on July 23 for Kanwar Mela duty.

In the video, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, Kumar said he was distressed by the alleged assault on protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He also expressed solidarity with Sher Singh and demanded a higher grade pay for Uttarakhand Police personnel.

“I am Amit Kumar, a Uttarakhand Police constable from Pithoragarh. Our brothers and sisters were beaten at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Referring to allegations against Sher Singh, Kumar added, “If anyone thinks they can stage an encounter involving our brother Sher Singh, they will have to do the same to me. I want to resign from this job. Kindly accept my resignation. Uttarakhand Police personnel should also be granted ₹4,600 grade pay.”