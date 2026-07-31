After CJP protest, second Uttarakhand constable announces resignation on camera, suspended

DEHRADUN: In an unprecedented development for the Uttarakhand Police, a second constable has announced his decision to resign through a video recorded while wearing his uniform, days after his colleague Sher Singh made a similar declaration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The constable has been identified as Amit Kumar, who is posted in Pithoragarh district. Police said he was sent to Haridwar on July 23 for Kanwar Mela duty.
In the video, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, Kumar said he was distressed by the alleged assault on protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He also expressed solidarity with Sher Singh and demanded a higher grade pay for Uttarakhand Police personnel.
“I am Amit Kumar, a Uttarakhand Police constable from Pithoragarh. Our brothers and sisters were beaten at Jantar Mantar,” he said.
Referring to allegations against Sher Singh, Kumar added, “If anyone thinks they can stage an encounter involving our brother Sher Singh, they will have to do the same to me. I want to resign from this job. Kindly accept my resignation. Uttarakhand Police personnel should also be granted ₹4,600 grade pay.”
Following the video, Pithoragarh Police suspended Kumar with immediate effect, stating that his conduct violated departmental discipline, neutrality and the standards expected of police personnel.
“The constable posted an objectionable video on social media while wearing police uniform. Considering the seriousness of the matter, he has been suspended with immediate effect,” an official release said.
Police said Kumar had earlier been posted in Rudraprayag and was transferred to Pithoragarh following complaints.
He had also faced departmental action on several occasions for alleged indiscipline, negligence of duty and disregard for official directions, the release added.
Kumaon Range Inspector General of Police Nivedita Kukreti alleged that the constable had previously faced a criminal case.
“He was allegedly involved in organised crime with an associate and notorious gangster Praveen Valmiki. They intimidated vulnerable people and attempted to grab their land. An FIR was registered in Haridwar in this connection,” Kukreti said.
Sher Singh, who is also posted in Pithoragarh, had recently appeared in uniform at a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar and announced that he intended to resign.
He had also levelled serious allegations regarding recruitment examinations in Uttarakhand, claiming that “Patwari examination papers are available at grocery shops in the state”.
A retired IPS officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over serving police personnel airing grievances while in uniform.
“The emergence of such a culture within a disciplined police force is extremely dangerous. This practice must be curbed immediately and firmly,” the former officer said.