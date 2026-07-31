Chhattisgarh CM Deo Sai pitches Bastar's transformation plan to PM Modi

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a comprehensive multi-sectoral roadmap for the holistic development of the Bastar division, while seeking Central assistance for key infrastructure, healthcare and energy projects during a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.

During the meeting, Sai also highlighted Chhattisgarh's recent economic, social and regulatory milestones and outlined plans to position the state as an emerging hub for next-generation industries.

The Chief Minister placed three key requests before the Prime Minister to address the state's energy, agricultural and healthcare requirements.

The first was early Central approval for a proposed Rs 10,500 crore gas based urea plant in Rajnandgaon. The project has already received state-level clearance and land allocation, and Sai said it would help stabilise fertiliser supply chains and boost regional industrial activity.

He also sought grid power connectivity for 461 security-sensitive villages in former Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, enabling them to transition from off-grid systems to the permanent electricity network and ensure reliable long-term power supply.