Chhattisgarh seeks approval for 2,305 mobile towers to boost connectivity in remote areas

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Sanchar Bhawan on Friday, seeking swift approval for 2,305 new mobile towers under the Central Government's Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Scheme to improve connectivity in remote and tribal areas across the state.

The proposed expansion aims to provide seamless high speed connectivity to some of the state's most isolated regions, improving access to essential services such as online banking, e-governance, remote healthcare and digital education.

During the meeting, Sai thanked the Central Government for already sanctioning 577 additional mobile towers for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected and underserved regions.

To ensure the rapid rollout of the project, the Chhattisgarh government has expedited land clearances for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).