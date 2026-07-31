Chhattisgarh seeks approval for 2,305 mobile towers to boost connectivity in remote areas

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Sanchar Bhawan on Friday, seeking swift approval for 2,305 new mobile towers under the Central Government's Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Scheme to improve connectivity in remote and tribal areas across the state.
The proposed expansion aims to provide seamless high speed connectivity to some of the state's most isolated regions, improving access to essential services such as online banking, e-governance, remote healthcare and digital education.
During the meeting, Sai thanked the Central Government for already sanctioning 577 additional mobile towers for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected and underserved regions.
To ensure the rapid rollout of the project, the Chhattisgarh government has expedited land clearances for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
A total of 489 land clearances, along with no objection certificates (NOCs), have been handed over to BSNL, where ground installation has officially begun. Clearances for the remaining 88 sites are pending and are expected to be issued shortly, a Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said.
With the Department of Telecommunications having already recommended the proposal, BSNL is now seeking clearance from the Digital Bharat Nidhi Office to conduct initial site surveys at the remaining 2,305 locations, the spokesperson added.
If approved, the combined total of more than 2,800 new mobile towers is expected to ensure that no village in Chhattisgarh remains cut off from digital connectivity.
"Expanding digital infrastructure is not just about mobile signals, it is about bringing governance, banking, education, and healthcare directly into the hands of people living in our most remote tribal and border villages," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.
The state government said it remains confident that early approval from the Centre will accelerate inclusive growth, bridge the digital divide and integrate Chhattisgarh's remote populations into the national digital economy.