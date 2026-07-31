Congress launches Punjab poll campaign with ‘Har Booth Mazboot’ drive, targets AAP government

CHANDIGARH: The Congress today blew the election bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which are less than six months away, with the party launching its mass mobilisation programme at the booth level, ‘Har Booth Mazboot’ (strengthening each booth).

While Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was set to drop over 40-45 sitting MLAs for their links with the BJP, he clarified that none of them were in contact with the grand old party.

The function was presided over by General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and attended by district, block and booth-level office bearers.

Setting the tone for the mobilisation, Baghel said that elections in Punjab were quite close and that these were going to be the most important elections, which were not only being watched across the country but even outside. He pointed out that Punjab holds an important place in the country.

Asserting that these elections will decide the fate of Punjab, he said that for Congressmen, these elections had a special significance as, for the last five years, they had faced intimidation, humiliation and vendetta. He said it was always the workers who suffered the worst.

Moreover, he added that the Aam Aadmi Party in the state, like the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, was the most vindictive party that believed in and practised vendetta politics. That is why it was important to defeat them both. He said the Congress had never believed in vendetta politics.