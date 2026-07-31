Dehradun Diary | Aarohi gives hill state’s AI dreams new wings

Aarohi gives hill state’s AI dreams new wings

AI is no longer knocking at Uttarakhand’s door; it has been invited in. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Aarohi’ incubator and an AI newsletter, calling the initiative a technological leap for Uttarakhand. After establishing an AI laboratory at Lok Bhavan, the state launched ‘Operation Kalki’, taking AI solutions to every district through an AI-enabled van. Under ‘Operation Aarohi’, ideas from students across Uttarakhand will be nurtured and incubated. The Governor also reviewed 10 startups using AI and apps to tackle everyday problems. He also praising the ingenuity of young entrepreneurs.