Dehradun Diary | Aarohi gives hill state’s AI dreams new wings

Aarohi gives hill state’s AI dreams new wings
AI is no longer knocking at Uttarakhand’s door; it has been invited in. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Aarohi’ incubator and an AI newsletter, calling the initiative a technological leap for Uttarakhand. After establishing an AI laboratory at Lok Bhavan, the state launched ‘Operation Kalki’, taking AI solutions to every district through an AI-enabled van. Under ‘Operation Aarohi’, ideas from students across Uttarakhand will be nurtured and incubated. The Governor also reviewed 10 startups using AI and apps to tackle everyday problems. He also praising the ingenuity of young entrepreneurs.
Film council sops for actor Aman Verma
Bollywood actor Aman Verma got a sales pitch last week when he called on Uttarakhand Film Development Council nodal officer K S Chauhan at the council’s Ladpur office in Dehradun. Welcomed with a Jageshwar Temple memento, Verma came away impressed by the state’s film policy and its abundance of locations, promising to explore a shoot in the hills. Chauhan outlined the attractions: subsidies of up to `3 crore for Hindi and regional films, incentives for web series and foreign productions, fee-free shooting, online clearances within seven days, security support, and discounted stays at GMVN and KMVN guest houses.
Disaster preparedness model earns praise
Dehradun’s disaster managers received a pat on the back on Tuesday, when a joint NDMA-NDRF team reviewed the state’s preparedness at USDMA headquarters. Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions, the visitors examined projects, resources and future requirements. NDMA Joint Adviser Colonel Sanjeev Kumar Shahi called Uttarakhand’s model “exemplary”, particularly its risk-reduction measures, early-warning systems, institutional coordination and technology-led monitoring. The praise came with a Himalayan caution: climate change is magnifying the threat from glacial lake outburst floods.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com