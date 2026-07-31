Digvijaya Singh acquitted in 14-year-old defamation case over remarks on Baba Ramdev

A court in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday acquitted senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in a 14-year-old defamation case linked to his alleged remarks against Baba Ramdev.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhimanyu Kumar delivered the verdict after the final hearing, officials said.
According to Singh’s counsel, Yuvraj Sunil Singh, the Congress leader attended the proceedings through video conferencing.
The case, registered under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code, was filed in 2012 by then BJP leader Ajit Kumar Singh of Hajipur. The complainant alleged that Digvijaya Singh had made objectionable remarks against Baba Ramdev.
The remarks were allegedly made after the Delhi Police’s midnight eviction of Baba Ramdev from his anti-corruption hunger strike at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
The lawyer said Digvijaya Singh had personally appeared before the Hajipur Civil Court around 12 years ago to record his statement in the case while serving as a Member of Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI)