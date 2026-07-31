Digvijaya Singh acquitted in 14-year-old defamation case over remarks on Baba Ramdev

A court in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday acquitted senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in a 14-year-old defamation case linked to his alleged remarks against Baba Ramdev.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhimanyu Kumar delivered the verdict after the final hearing, officials said.

According to Singh’s counsel, Yuvraj Sunil Singh, the Congress leader attended the proceedings through video conferencing.