Donors must be informed of law on organ transplants: Centre to states

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed states and Union Territories to ensure that prospective living organ donors, patients and their attendants are counselled and informed at the earliest stage about the legal rules governing organ donation and transplantation to reduce avoidable litigation and delays in transplant procedures.

The advisory was issued by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the Union Health Ministry after authorities observed a rise in court cases related to approvals and other legal processes connected with organ donation and transplantation.

In the advisory dated July 27, NOTTO Director Dr Anil Kumar said many legal disputes arise because patients, prospective donors and their family members are not fully aware of the prescribed procedures, appeal mechanisms available under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, the Rules framed under it, and the timelines for these processes.

He said such litigation often leads to avoidable delays in completing mandatory procedures, consuming valuable time during the approval process and causing unnecessary hardship to patients and prospective donors awaiting transplantation.