‘E20 fuel does no engine harm’: Government cites energy security as policy logic

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday defended its ethanol blending programme, saying extensive testing and large-scale field experience had found no evidence that E20 petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life. It asserted that the initiative has strengthened India’s energy security and reduced exposure to global oil price volatility.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process in consultation with NITI Aayog, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), oil marketing companies and other technical institutions.

Gopi said laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, Indian Oil Corporation, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and automobile manufacturers had confirmed that E20 fuel was safe for use under prescribed standards.

“These studies also established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20,” he said, adding that laboratory studies, field validation and real-world operating experience had not found any widespread adverse impact on vehicle performance.

The minister said manufacturer service data also showed no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel, while companies continued to honour warranty obligations. Gopi said 2.84 crore vehicles were serviced during 2025-26.