Hyderabad biker missing for 12 days after accident on Himachal's Darcha-Shinku La road, search underway

CHANDIGARH: Anil Marla, a 42-year-old hailing from Hyderabad and an experienced motorcycle rider, went missing after a tragic accident 12 days ago near Sumdo Mod 3 on the remote Darcha-Shinku La road in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The search operation to locate him is ongoing.

It is learnt that Anil was riding his Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle towards Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh from Padum in Zanskar Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh when the accident took place on July 19. He was wearing complete protective riding gear, including a helmet and a heavy riding jacket. Reportedly, he lost control of his motorcycle near Sumdo Mod 3 and plunged into a deep mountain gorge.

Officials said that the search and rescue teams recovered the damaged Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle, his helmet, mobile phone and travel bag from the mountain stream and nearby area, but could not trace Anil, as he is nowhere to be found. It is believed and suspected that the powerful current of the mountain stream may have swept him downstream into the Bhaga river, eventually carrying him towards the Tandi confluence, where the Bhaga and Chandra rivers merge to form the mighty Chenab.

Since that day, rescue teams comprising Himachal Pradesh Police personnel, SDRF units, volunteers and local residents have searched tirelessly through deep mountain gorges, icy streams and dangerous riverbanks, but he is still missing. The search has now expanded across riverbanks and inaccessible stretches of the valley.

Every day, rescue teams continue to comb the rugged terrain despite difficult conditions. Drones have also been deployed to scan riverbanks and inaccessible locations that are nearly impossible to reach on foot.

Sumita Sharma, Anil's wife, has been camping in Lahaul for the last few days and has refused to leave until every possible effort has been made to find her husband. She last received a message from him on July 19 and then tried to call him several times, but his phone was switched off.

She then contacted police stations in both Keylong and Padum seeking help. After some time, the police informed her that Anil had met with an accident near Darcha.

The family has now requested the district administrations and police of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, as well as Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, to look for any possible clues. They have also appealed to locals, including shepherds, trekkers, tourists, travellers, volunteers and personnel working at hydroelectric projects and dams along the river, to keep a watch.

An official said that the search operation is ongoing, but no trace of the missing biker has been found yet.