Indian Railways creates history with first live heart transport on Vande Bharat Express

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has successfully transported a live heart aboard the Vande Bharat Express for the first time, marking a significant milestone in emergency healthcare logistics.

The organ was safely transported from Surat to Ahmedabad on Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and will be transplanted at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Ved Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Ahmedabad Division, said, "It is a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for Indian Railways that a live heart was transported safely and punctually from Surat to Ahmedabad via the Vande Bharat Express. In such life-saving missions, every moment counts."

He further added that the excellent coordination among Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Gujarat State Police and medical teams made the mission a success.

"For us, playing a role in saving a human life is not merely a responsibility but a supreme duty towards service and humanity," he said.

He said the highly sensitive and time-critical operation highlighted exemplary coordination among Indian Railways, the Gujarat State Police, the RPF and medical teams.

He further added, "A Green Corridor was established by the RPF and Gujarat State Police to ensure the safe and seamless transport of the heart from Platform No. 1 of Ahmedabad Railway Station to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. This enabled the organ to reach the hospital within the stipulated timeframe, preventing any delay in the transplant process."