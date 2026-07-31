Indian student in Canada sentenced to four years in US for multimillion-dollar senior fraud scheme

CHANDIGARH: A 22-year-old Indian student who came to Canada on a student visa and was studying there has been sentenced to 48 months in prison in the United States for his involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme targeting senior American citizens.

In a statement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on July 27, United States District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced 22-year-old Roshan Shah to 48 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to commit money laundering.

According to court records, Shah is a citizen of India who was attending college in Canada on a student visa. He entered the United States on a visitor visa to collect fraud proceeds. Shah was part of a fraud network that deceived victims into believing they had become targets of financial scams and needed to hand over their gold so that it could be kept in a safe box in Washington, DC. The victims were falsely told that if they failed to do so, they risked losing all their money.

“Co-conspirators in India called victims and convinced them that their identities had been used to commit crimes. The victims were led to believe they had to surrender cash or gold to a federal agent, impersonated by Shah, for safekeeping,” the statement read.

It further added that Shah collected more than USD 3.7 million from 15 victims across multiple US states.

Shah was arrested in 2025 after attempting to collect gold from victims in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Authorities did not disclose the Canadian province where Shah was studying or the educational institution he attended.

HSI Wisconsin Assistant Special Agent in Charge Eric Rice said, “This conviction and sentence are the result of the intensive efforts of federal law enforcement working closely with the US Attorney’s Office to combat the scourge of fraud targeting our seniors. This case should serve as a reminder that we will continue to devote substantial resources to fighting fraud, holding scammers accountable, and protecting Americans from these schemes.”