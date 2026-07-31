Indian students face deportation risk in Canada over work permit; Punjab BJP urges MEA to intervene

CHANDIGARH: Hundreds of international students, including many from India, mainly Punjab, are facing the risk of deportation after the Canadian government rejected their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications.

The students had completed programmes that were allegedly marketed by some colleges as eligible for PGWPs but were later deemed ineligible by Canadian immigration authorities. As a result, they are set to be told to leave the country.

The Punjab BJP leadership has now urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the issue with the Canadian government.

The affected students have been protesting in Edmonton and Surrey, urging the government to issue them PGWPs. Most of them graduated from Portage College in Alberta and say they were informed that their courses did not qualify them for a post-graduation work permit. They claim that when they enrolled two years ago, they were told the courses would make them eligible for a work permit.

The students also met Canadian Member of Parliament of Indian origin Sukh Dhaliwal in Surrey to discuss the issue affecting their future. They said they presented their concerns, shared relevant documentation, and explained the challenges they were facing. According to the students, Dhaliwal listened attentively, carefully reviewed the details, and assured them of his support.