Indian students face deportation risk in Canada over work permit; Punjab BJP urges MEA to intervene

CHANDIGARH: Hundreds of international students, including many from India, mainly Punjab, are facing the risk of deportation after the Canadian government rejected their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications.
The students had completed programmes that were allegedly marketed by some colleges as eligible for PGWPs but were later deemed ineligible by Canadian immigration authorities. As a result, they are set to be told to leave the country.
The Punjab BJP leadership has now urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the issue with the Canadian government.
The affected students have been protesting in Edmonton and Surrey, urging the government to issue them PGWPs. Most of them graduated from Portage College in Alberta and say they were informed that their courses did not qualify them for a post-graduation work permit. They claim that when they enrolled two years ago, they were told the courses would make them eligible for a work permit.
The students also met Canadian Member of Parliament of Indian origin Sukh Dhaliwal in Surrey to discuss the issue affecting their future. They said they presented their concerns, shared relevant documentation, and explained the challenges they were facing. According to the students, Dhaliwal listened attentively, carefully reviewed the details, and assured them of his support.
IRCC noted that students wishing to work in Canada after graduation generally need a valid work permit. However, eligible graduates who apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit may be allowed to work full-time while their application is being processed, provided they meet the department's eligibility requirements.
It further stated that most foreign nationals need a valid work permit before they can legally work in Canada. It clarified that holding a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not automatically grant the right to work in the country. The department added that most visitors cannot apply for a work permit from within Canada.
At a recent joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reacted to the protests by Portage College students who had been denied post-graduation work permits.
She said that if the students' visas had expired and they did not have work permits, they would have to leave. "Our view is that if you come here as an international student and your visa expires and you do not have permanent residency, you need to go home,’’ she had said.
Smith stopped short of blaming Portage College for the situation and said she would not call it a diploma mill. "There have been instances where unscrupulous operators have set up diploma-granting programs and taking advantage of students," she added.
She further said, "If those students have the skills we need, then we are best positioned to offer them permanent residency. At the moment, we only have 6,400 spots. I think we have got 40,000 people who have sought permanent residency from us, and so that's why I think we need a bit of a better balance.’’
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was not familiar with the details of the matter but noted that there is a process to follow when such situations arise.
IRCC noted that students wishing to work in Canada after graduation generally need a valid work permit. However, eligible graduates who apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit may be allowed to work full-time while their application is being processed, provided they meet the department's eligibility requirements.
It further stated that most foreign nationals need a valid work permit before they can legally work in Canada. It clarified that holding a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not automatically grant the right to work in the country. The department added that most visitors cannot apply for a work permit from within Canada.
At a recent joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reacted to the protests by Portage College students who had been denied post-graduation work permits.
She said that if the students' visas had expired and they did not have work permits, they would have to leave. "Our view is that if you come here as an international student and your visa expires and you do not have permanent residency, you need to go home,’’ she had said.
Smith stopped short of blaming Portage College for the situation and said she would not call it a diploma mill. "There have been instances where unscrupulous operators have set up diploma-granting programs and taking advantage of students," she added.
She further said, "If those students have the skills we need, then we are best positioned to offer them permanent residency. At the moment, we only have 6,400 spots. I think we have got 40,000 people who have sought permanent residency from us, and so that's why I think we need a bit of a better balance.’’
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was not familiar with the details of the matter but noted that there is a process to follow when such situations arise.