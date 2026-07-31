Juna Akhara sounds Kumbh bugle, announces 2027 ritual calendar

DEHRADUN: Even as the Kanwar Mela draws crowds to Haridwar, preparations for the 2027 Kumbh have gathered pace, with Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara formally announcing the dates of its principal religious events through a special almanac.

Despite continuing differences among seers over the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the monastic orders are moving ahead with their plans. Juna Akhara, one of the country’s largest Shaivite orders, said its Kumbh-related ceremonies would begin on November 21, 2026. “A grand Peshwai will be taken out on January 14, 2027, coinciding with Uttarayan,” Juna Akhara’s international patron, Shri Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, said.

The ceremonial procession will feature the palanquin of Lord Dattatreya, the Akhara’s insignia, traditional flags and drums. Thousands of Naga ascetics and seers from across India are expected to join the procession, which traditionally marks the Akhara’s formal entry into the Kumbh congregation.

Hari Giri Maharaj said preparations were progressing under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership and expressed confidence that Uttarakhand would host a “divine and magnificent” Kumbh.

“The Kumbh administration is maintaining continuous coordination with the Akharas and ensuring all necessary arrangements. Every Akhara is also cooperating with the government,” he said.

He added that Juna Akhara would perform Bhoomi Pujan and begin its rituals at whichever site the fair administration allotted to it. Infrastructure and camp arrangements would follow the land allocation. The Akhara will participate in the Amrit Snan alongside its traditional associates, Agni and Aavahan Akharas. It also plans to include seers affiliated with smaller monastic organisations, Hari Giri said. The state government and Kumbh authorities are expected to intensify consultations with all Akharas as preparations enter a crucial phase soon.