Ladakh groups await MHA draft on elected body, safeguards, say no progress after May 22 talks

SRINAGAR: Nearly four weeks after release of draft of Minutes of Meeting by Ministry of Home Affairs of May 22 meeting with Ladakh leaders, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) have said there has been no meaningful progress on the ground since then and they are still awaiting MHA's promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards (under Article 371 A-J).

According to KDA co chairman Sajjad Kargili, the understanding reached between the MHA and representatives of LAB and KAD as reflected in the Minutes of Meeting has yet to see any meaningful progress on the ground.

“We are still awaiting the MHA's promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards (under Article 371 A-J) that were discussed. Unfortunately, no concrete steps or official communication have been forthcoming, leading to growing uncertainty and concern among the people of Ladakh,” he said.

On July 3, the MHA officials and Ladakh leaders after deliberations in Leh released the signed Minutes of Meeting of May 22 meeting in the national capital mentioning safeguards under Article 371 for Ladakh and UT level elected body for the cold desert.

As per draft of minutes of meeting, it was unanimously decided by MHA and Ladakh leaders that while statehood would remain the long-term aspiration of Ladakh, an appropriate customized model of governance by establishing a UT level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers would be established,” it stated.