Ladakh groups await MHA draft on elected body, safeguards, say no progress after May 22 talks

SRINAGAR: Nearly four weeks after release of draft of Minutes of Meeting by Ministry of Home Affairs of May 22 meeting with Ladakh leaders, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) have said there has been no meaningful progress on the ground since then and they are still awaiting MHA's promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards (under Article 371 A-J).
According to KDA co chairman Sajjad Kargili, the understanding reached between the MHA and representatives of LAB and KAD as reflected in the Minutes of Meeting has yet to see any meaningful progress on the ground.
“We are still awaiting the MHA's promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards (under Article 371 A-J) that were discussed. Unfortunately, no concrete steps or official communication have been forthcoming, leading to growing uncertainty and concern among the people of Ladakh,” he said.
On July 3, the MHA officials and Ladakh leaders after deliberations in Leh released the signed Minutes of Meeting of May 22 meeting in the national capital mentioning safeguards under Article 371 for Ladakh and UT level elected body for the cold desert.
As per draft of minutes of meeting, it was unanimously decided by MHA and Ladakh leaders that while statehood would remain the long-term aspiration of Ladakh, an appropriate customized model of governance by establishing a UT level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers would be established,” it stated.
The Minute of Meetings further stated that during the meeting, the model of Constitutional safeguards with Article 371 (A to J) was also discussed.
The KDA co chairman expressed hope that the matter is resolved very soon through constructive dialogue.
A timely and positive response from the Government, he said, would not only honour the commitments made during the talks but also help avoid the need for another phase of peaceful protests.
“Dialogue, mutual trust, and political will remain the best path to addressing the legitimate aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” he said.
After the delay in the release of the draft of May 22 meeting by MHA, Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on June 23 in response to call from LAB and KDA.
The KDA and LAB, which is an amalgam of political, social, religious, trade, students and civil society groups of Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh UT, are spearheading agitation for grant of 6th Schedule status and statehood with legislature for Ladakh UT.
Both have vowed that there won’t be any compromise on the core demands and have rejected the MHA proposal of Territorial Council for Ladakh UT with the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Hill Council serving as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.