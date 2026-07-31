One labourer from Chhattisgarh killed, another injured in terror attack in J&K's Kulgam

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed, and another injured after terrorists opened fire on workers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late in the evening.

Officials stated that two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24), and the injured labourer is Bopinder (28), both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials added.

This attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the terror attack and directed security forces to step up operations to eliminate terrorists.

"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X.

He said the J-K Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families," Sinha said.