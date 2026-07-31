One migrant worker killed, another injured in suspected terror attack in J&K's Kulgam

One non-local labourer was killed, and another injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on workers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials told PTI that assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam late in the evening.

Officials said that two labourers were injured in the attack. One of them succumbed to his wounds before he could be transported to a hospital, while the other was referred to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

This attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

(With inputs from PTI)